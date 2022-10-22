Afiq, Sharnaz named Sarawak Youth Icons of the year

KUCHING (Oct 22): Sarawak Esports Association (Sesa) president Afiq Fadhli Narawi has been named Sarawak Youth Icon (Male) 2022.

The Sarawak Youth Icon (Female) was awarded to Prodigy Music Centre founder Sharnaz Saberi while the Youth Award (Association) was given to the Sadong Jaya Youth Community.

They received their awards from Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Sarawak Youth Day 2022 today.

Afiq Fadhli, when met after the event, said he was honoured and more motivated to continue serving the community and the state.

“I also dedicate this award to my parents and all the youths who have been with me all this time.

“I hope this award can inspire the youths in Sarawak to contribute towards the progress of the country,” said Afiq Fadhli, who is also the Deputy President of the Esports Federation of Malaysia.

He also said it is important for youths in Sarawak to work along the government’s efforts to develop the state.

According to him, it is important for the youth to participate in ensuring that the government’s agenda to empower the youth in this state reaches its target.

“Youths need to participate and work together with the government in the effort to develop Sarawak, be it development from economic, social and educational aspects,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sharnaz who was also happy and excited with the award said she felt honoured with the recognition by the state government.

She said the awarding of youth icons during Youth Day in Sarawak will inspire youth. in the state to participate and be involved in activities that benefit the community.

“As we saw today at this event, there were many youths who came to give their support.

“Like what our leaders had said, the youths who are the new generation will be the next echelon of leaders for the state,” she added.

Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah in his speech explained that the awards were given recognition to youths involved in social and community activities which left a positive impact on the people.

“It is our hope that they will be looked up as exemplary individuals to youths in Sarawak,” he said.