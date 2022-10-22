Arthur ready to defend Pensiangan seat

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 22): Former Deputy Work Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup is ready to defend his Pensiangan parliament seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“As the incumbent for Pensiangan, surely I am ready to defend my seat,” he said when met at the Lok Kawi Army Camp during the working visit of former Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein on Saturday.

When asked how many seats Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) is eyeing, the party deputy president said that they have submitted their wish and is currently being analysed by the top leadership.

Meanwhile, when asked about the call for Barisan Nasional (BN) to go solo in GE15, Arthur said they are only echoing the statement and stand made by the BN chairman.

“A few months ago, BN said they are preparing to go solo, so we support them and if BN is really prepared to go solo, then we are also prepared to go solo with BN,” he said.

Arthur however added that although the scenario in Sabah is different as the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-Barisan Nasional (GRS-BN) led government has an understanding, PBRS will comply with what the top leadership decides.

“But as for now, the leadership has stated that they are prepared to go solo so we support their preparation to go solo,” he said.

On whether the call for BN to go on its own in GE15 was for PBRS to have more KDM seats, Arthur believed it all started when Perikatan Nasional (PN) made a statement that whatever seats GRS wins, it will belong to them.

“Not long after, PN issued a statement saying that BN is their main enemy. It is very confusing to us because on one level they say they want to work together but on the next level they say you (BN) is our main enemy, and whatever seats you win will belong to the main enemy.

“So we need clarity on how we are going to move forward so I think the leadership of GRS-BN will sort it out and work it out,” he said.