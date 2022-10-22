Aspirasi not fielding anyone in Sibu, Lanang, Bintulu and Miri

SIBU (Oct 22): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) would not be contesting in the central and northern regions in the 15th general election (GE15), said its deputy chairman Simon Tiong.

More specifically, he said the party would not field any candidate for Sibu, Lanang, Bintulu and Miri.

“The main purpose for us (Aspirasi) not contesting these seats in GE15 is that we are still looking forward to having all the Opposition parties in Sarawak form one pact, meant to fight for a better Sarawak.

“Even though we have seen that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has a very strong government, we don’t see any tangible benefits for Sarawakians. So in order to fight the GPS, The Opposition (parties) need to form a pact.

“That is the only way, the only choice. Forming a pact is to give our Sarawakian voters a better choice; we are looking for a better hope,” Tiong told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday and asked if Aspirasi would contest in Sibu and Lanang in the coming parliamentary polls.

Asked about the southern region, he said Aspirasi was still working on the arrangements.

Malaysians would head to the polls this Nov 19, after nomination day on Nov 5.

The date for early voting had been fixed for Nov 15.