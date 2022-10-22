Association urges govt to deal with high prices

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 22): Sabah West Coast Smart Consumer Association president David Chan urges the government to look into ways to address the food security issue.

Chan claimed that not only is the food supply issue becoming worse with limited stock, the price of products has increased between 60 per cent to 100 per cent.

“The government should take serious steps to control the rising food prices. Most consumers are still living below the poverty level and we have not reached a high-income society,” he said.

He said in addition to being burdened by high food prices, today’s society also must deal with the cost of building materials such as copper, aluminum and steel bars.

He said the situation makes it difficult for the B40 group to own their own house, and even to rent in the future as they will surely face increasingly expensive rent.

“We always receive complaints from consumers about the increase in food prices, especially about daily food and preserved food. Most of the low-income groups depend a lot on ready-made food because of the long working hours to support their livelihood.

“We hope that whichever party the people elect to form the government will take serious care in dealing with the problem of high food prices to ease the burden on consumers,” he said.

Chan also hoped that the 15th General Election would go smoothly despite the impending monsoon season to enable the people to cast their votes and elect the central government.