Caretaker PM Ismail Sabri says govt prioritises digital development, remains committed to creating tech-savvy society

BERA (Oct 22): The government has always prioritised digital development and remains committed to creating a technology-savvy society, especially as the country embarks on the industrial revolution 4.0 era towards becoming a high-income country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Today’s digital literacy only represents a small part of the knowledge compared to what lies ahead, which will see the job market requiring highly skilled, creative and critical-thinking individuals, he said.

“This is because, in the 4.0 industrial revolution, all human daily affairs will depend a lot on the latest technology such as robotic automation that is specifically designed to optimise human needs and comfort.

“The use of this cutting-edge technology brings new challenges to all sectors in this country that require them to change along with the digital transformation to remain competitive,” he said at the handing over of computers donated by Theta Edge Berhad through its #thetaCares initiative at the Bera District Council Convention Hall here today.

Also present were Tabung Haji group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin and Theta Edge Berhad group CEO Nuraslina Zainal Abidin.

To ensure the success of digital literacy, Ismail Sabri said the government had introduced various initiatives and assistance including to the B40 group so that no party was left behind in the technological race.

He said the PerantiSiswa programme, for example, aimed at providing high-quality tablets to approximately 400,000 eligible students, especially those from the B40 group.

In addition, he said the government had also introduced various initiatives to bridge the digital divide among the youth as well as between urban and rural residents.

Among the initiatives for the youth are the e-Pemula initiative of RM200 to two million youths and full-time students as well as RM100 to the M40 group and the implementation of Phase 2 of the Jalinan Digital Negara (JENDELA) which will provide 100 per cent internet coverage in populated areas.

“The implementation of the Rural Internet Project by optimising the electrical cable network also provides high-speed broadband facilities to more than 60,000 rural residents while the Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) will expand the 5G network throughout the country, allowing citizens to enjoy faster internet speed and cheaper 5G internet access,” he said. — Bernama