DAP Sarawak announces GE15 picks for Sibu, Lanang, Bintulu

SIBU (Oct 22): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak fired its first salvo for the 15th general election (GE15) when it announced its candidates for the state’s central region tonight.

Incumbents Oscar Ling and Alice Lau, as expected, are set to defend their respective Sibu and Lanang seats, while Tony Chiew is the candidate for Bintulu.

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, in announcing the names, called upon the people to continue supporting the party’s candidates and allowing the institutional reforms to continue.

“We need a government that is truly concerned about the welfare of the people, and that will continue to fight corruption,” he spoke at the DAP fundraising dinner here, which was attended by DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang, Public Accounts Committee chairman Wong Kah Woh and Kota Kinabalu incumbent Chan Foong Hing.

Adding on Chong, who is Stampin incumbent, also admitted that he was also disappointed with all that happened during Pakatan Harapan’s short-lived administration.

“However, we never give up on what we have achieved through tears and sweat as we continue the fight for a clean government,” he pointed out.