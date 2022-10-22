Deputy minister urges Baram teachers to continue good work culture practices

MIRI (Oct 22): Teachers in Baram have been called to continue practising excellent work culture and teamwork in shouldering their responsibilities as educators.

Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Dato Gerawat Gala said they must remain committed in discharging their duties and proving schools in Baram can highlight their abilities at both the national and international level.

“I hope teachers can continue to have the spirit of teamwork, excellent working culture and be innovative in order to succeed,” he said at the Baram district education office Excellence Service Award event on Friday night.

Gerawat’s text-of-speech was read by Highland Development Agency (HDA) public relations officer Dato Robert Laing Anyi.

Gerawat said apart from teaching, teachers also play a role in shaping their pupils’ personalities.

“I believe pupils with good character and skills can contribute to the country’s wellbeing. A teacher is an important person entrusted to educate, encourage, guide and shape children to have good personalities,” he added.

On another note, Gerawat also congratulated teachers awarded with the Excellence Service Award during the event.

Apart from the teachers, two students from SMK Temenggong Oyong Lawai Jau and SMK Tinjar as well as a pupil from SK K9 Long Bedian were given the award for their achievements in sports.

Gerawat also announced a grant amounting RM10,000 to the Baram district education office.

Also present was Baram district education officer Matthew Laing Ngau.