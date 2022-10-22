Dr Sim: GPS to wait until late polling day to decide political partnership after GE15

KUCHING (Oct 22): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would wait until late polling day on Nov 19 to decide on which political parties to work with later on, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The president of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) stressed that GPS should not be seen as the equivalent of Umno, the dominant party under the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

“This time around, we (GPS) are going into the (parliamentary) election on our own. If Umno wins, then we will talk. If Umno doesn’t win, then we will talk to other people.

“That’s it. Remember, GPS is solo and not equal to Umno.

“On the night of the election, we will talk.

“How do you know Umno will win? Would you know?” Dr Sim told reporters when met after launching the ‘Newbees’ and ‘Puteri’ wings of SUPP at the party’s headquarters along Jalan Tan Sri Ong Kee Hui here today.

‘Newbees’ and ‘Puteri’ are the respective wings for the young men and women members, aged between 18 and 28, to have a larger platform to voice out their aspirations, in view of the voting age having been lowered to 18.

Previously, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said GPS would be contesting in the general election for the first time as in past polls, its representatives contested under the BN banner.

On another subject, Dr Sim said the name list of SUPP candidates for 15th general election (GE15) had been submitted to Abang Johari, who is GPS chairman, for further deliberations.

“We have been constantly discussing the candidates because we want to monitor them. The name list has been submitted to Abang Johari, and the final decision will be made soon.”

Dr Sim said the finalised list would need to be announced at least two days before the nomination day on Nov 5.

Asked whether young candidates from SUPP would be fielded in this election, Dr Sim only said it was Abang Johari who had the power to choose the final candidates.

Nonetheless, Dr Sim voiced his confidence in Abang Johari in ‘choosing the right time to announce the candidates’.

The seven parliamentary constituencies traditionally contested by SUPP are Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Serian, Sarikei, Sibu, Lanang and Miri.