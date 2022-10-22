Drop airfare prices, help us exercise our rights, Sarawakian voters call on airlines

MIRI (Oct 22): Many Sarawakians working in the peninsula are not happy to see the surge in airfares right after the Election Commission (EC)’s announcement of the polling day for the 15th general election (GE15) on Thursday.

Affendy Balan, 40, who works in Shah Alam, said he wanted to return home to vote in this parliamentary election, as he was unable to do the same during the state polls in December last year.

“Actually, I never missed any election since I was eligible to vote, except during the state election last year because of the pandemic.

“With the situation in the country having improved now, I’d want to go back this time to vote, but as I was surveying flight tickets yesterday (Thursday), I was shocked to find that the airfares had gone very expensive,” he said, disclosing that the price for a return ticket per person was between RM700 and RM800.

“This is too expensive, especially for those who are working ordinary jobs here (Peninsular Malaysia).

“I hope that the relevant airlines would reduce the price, especially during the election so that many Sarawakians who are working here can go back to vote,” said Affendy, who is from Long Jeeh in Baram.

Elia Bit, 33, who works in Kuala Lumpur, said giant companies should step in by supporting the voters who had to fly back to exercise their rights.

Adding on, she said this was among many ways that these giant companies could give back to the community, and at the same time, uphold the respect for democracy.

“The airlines should support our democratic system by reducing the airfares.

“With Undi18 being implemented in this election, these voters are mostly students with no income.

“I believe that these companies (airlines) should reduce their air ticket prices to give fair opportunities to all voters, including those who have just turned 18 and are now eligible to vote for the first time, to go back to their respective hometowns to vote,” said Elia, who is from Lapok Bazaar, also in Baram.

Meanwhile, Loyis Uding said he was also planning to come back to vote, but had yet to check on the airfares.

“I just found out about the polling date yesterday,” said the 30-year-old, who hails from Bintulu and is now working in Shah Alam.