GE15: Edwin Banta open to contest in Selangau

SIBU (Oct 22): A political secretary to Sarawak Premier, Edwin Banta, is open to be nominated to contest in the 15th General Election (GE15) and admits that he is ready if he is selected as a candidate.

He has no problem being a candidate because he has been preparing for a long time in terms of logistics and meeting the people, besides having work experience, mental and physical readiness, according to Edwin.

During his seven years serving as political secretary, he said he often met with the people to find out and understand the needs and problems faced by the community in the Selangau parliamentary constituency, which covers the Tamin and Kakus state constituencies.

“This experience can help me if nominated, especially in explaining the government’s policy and the type of development that the people of Selangau still need,” he added.

The deputy treasurer general of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) also said that his main vision is to ensure that all areas in the Selangau parliamentary constituency have basic facilities.

He also focuses on the field of education and tries to improve the socioeconomic status of the people of Selangau, Edwin added.

“Academic talent among Selangau youth needs to be honed in terms of various skills.

“In addition, the development of agricultural activities in Selangau also needs to be expanded and commercialised through short-term and long-term plans,” he said.

The telecommunication network in Selangau should also be improved, in addition to providing facilities for the collection of agricultural products to make them easier to market, Edwin added.

“The Dayaks own a lot of lands and work diligently, but cannot sell their agricultural produce in large quantities. For that reason, I suggest that a factory for processing agricultural produce and breeders should be established in Selangau.

“Industrial development in Selangau is also still lacking and skills development centres especially for youth who are less (excellent) in the academic field should be increased,” he said.

Speaking further, Edwin, who is a member of the Board of Directors of the Sarawak Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and a member of the Board of Directors of the Sarawak State Farmers Organization (SFO), expects the opposition to play up the issue of corruption among leaders at the federal level.

“They are also expected to play on the issue of nepotism and unfairness in the distribution of projects, imbalance in the public service, the opportunity to further studies at public institutions of higher learning (IPTA) and also scholarships,” he said.