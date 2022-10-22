GE15: Pakatan names Negri Sembilan MB as candidate for Port Dickson

PORT DICKSON (Oct 22): Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has been named as the Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for the Port Dickson parliamentary seat during the 15th general election (GE15).

The announcement was made by PH chairman and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during his speech at the Negri Sembilan Harapan Tour, here last night.

“I need to choose a Port Dickson candidate who can be trustworthy, his standard on par with me or slightly higher than my standard. He is a good personality, good worker and importantly a local. He, (Aminuddin) did not ask for it, he instead pleaded to not pick him.

“This is a good example, won’t affect his job (MB), he is from here, as the Mentri Besar and Port Dickson Division Chief. This is how I want to honour Port Dickson. Hopefully win other areas as well. It is not about position but good service to the people. Only two seats have been announced, Tambun and Port Dickson,” he said.

Yesterday, Anwar confirmed that he would be contesting the Tambun Parliamentary seat during the GE15.

Anwar had decided not to defend his Port Dickson parliamentary seat that he had won by a 23,560 vote majority during a by-election in October 2018 that saw seven contestants vying for the seat.

Anwar when met by reporters after the meeting said he was confident of Aminuddin’s ability to win the Port Dickson Parliamentary seat.

“He is a good worker, is a local, always helped me in Port Dickson, God willing he will win big,” he said.

Yesterday, when declaring his decision to contest the Tambun seat, Anwar said the decision to compete in Tambun was to capture the seat and strengthen the presence of PH in Perak.

“Tambun is not under PH now, it is under Bersatu, therefore if we can win in Tambun, we can also win other seats and spread PH’s influence,” he said. ― Bernama