GPS manifesto for GE15 should be all inclusive, says Fadillah

KUCHING (Oct 22): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof believes that the coalition’s manifesto for the 15th general election (GE15) would be inclusive for all levels of society.

He said looking at the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy, it should cover everyone.

“One of the aspects is the social wellbeing of our people, including the elderly group,” he said in response to a question from the media about the possibility of the GPS manifesto to also cover the ageing society.

The caretaker federal minister, who is Petra Jaya incumbent, was met at a ‘Senior Citizens Day 2022’ event for Sri Satok Senior Citizens Activities Centre (Pawe), jointly conducted by Jalan Masjid Health Clinic Panel of Advisors and the Satok branch of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women at SK Rakyat here today.

Still on the GPS manifesto, Fadillah said it would be announced by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg ‘very soon’.

On the Senior Citizens Day celebration themed ‘Resilience and Contributions of the Senior Citizens’, Fadillah said it signified the love and appreciation of the government and the community for the senior citizens.

“There are many contributions made by our senior citizens, and that is why we must pay special attention to them.

“Do not forget that our country is heading to become an ageing nation. Japan is considered the oldest country in the world, in terms of its large ageing society; soon, we will become an elderly society too,” he said.

In this regard, Fadillah said the progress in medical technology had helped increase life expectancy, but another side of this was that the population of ageing people had also grown.

Also present at the event, Sri Satok Pawe chairman Datu Robert Lian, and Satok PBB Women chief Salina Mohammad Salleh.