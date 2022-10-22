Hishammuddin: All parties must agree to resolve military’s obsolete asset conundrum

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 22): All parties, especially the Ministry of Defence, Finance Ministry and end users must be on the same page to resolve the issue over outdated assets which the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) is facing now, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said.

He said the parties involved must know what needs to be prioritised in matters related to national defence and in caring for the welfare of military personnel.

“We cannot be talking about (defence) assets today but at the same time we want to find billions of ringgit to build houses for our members, hospitals for the military and schools for our members’ children.

“Maintenance is also an issue. We have several assets but don’t have the money for maintenance, so whatever approach we take (to solve the issue) it must be comprehensive and revolves around the country’s stability. If the country is stable, it is easy for us to make plans,” he told a media conference during his visit to Lok Kawi Camp here.

Also present were Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan and Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

Yesterday, Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany said insufficient provisions affect the ability to maintain high security alert level and to act against any threat.

Hishammuddin said to overcome the issue of obsolete assets, the government is currently working on procuring a second fleet of littoral mission ships (LMS) equipped with the appropriate weaponry.

“Apart from the French government’s support, other parties involved have shown commitment to resolve the littoral combat ship (LCS) issue. So our plan to resolve the LCS issue is ongoing but while waiting for the LCS to be ready, I am working on the next LMS fleet,” he said.

The fourth and the last LMS, KD Rencong was commissioned into RMN service on January 28 this year and became part of the 11th LMS Squadron together with three others, KD Keris, KD Sundang and KD Badik at Kota Kinabalu Naval Base.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said overall he was satisfied with the level of readiness of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in Sabah and this was important to ensure that all planning and security initiatives in the state are carried out successfully.

“However, as I have stressed repeatedly, efforts to strengthen defence in Sabah are ongoing and will be improved from time to time,” he said, adding that since helming the Defence Ministry again, various efforts have been and would be implemented.

Among them were the construction of a new camp in Felda Lahad Datu, the construction of 5th Brigade and 19th Royal Malay Regiment Camp in Kota Belud, the mobilisation of six MD530G helicopters to strengthen Sabah’s security, the establishment of Kota Kinabalu Naval Air Station, the deployment of four LMS, and the construction of Region 2 Maritime Headquarters jetty in Sandakan, he added. – Bernama