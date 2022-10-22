Insurance Society of Sarawak ready for next phase of tariff digitalisation

KUCHING (Oct 22): The Insurance Society of Sarawak (ISS) is prepared for the next phase of tariff liberalisation and digitalisation, said its president Stephen Yii.

He said this would push for further innovative products and enhanced services for the betterment of societies.

“This would also increase competitiveness among societies,” he said in his speech at the society’s 43rd Anniversary Dinner on Friday.

He also urged its members to unite despite diverse environments and backgrounds and work together to provide inclusive growth and a safety net for the community.

“Our society and market, particularly in Sarawak, is big enough for everyone to excel. (Being united) will surely bring more vibrancy, especially in times of need during this recovery phase after the Covid-19 pandemic,” Yii said.

He added ISS would continue delivering its objectives for the development of social and educational programmes for its members and the public.

The anniversary dinner was themed ‘United and Inclusive Growth’ to encourage insurance personnel to engage in professionalism, commitment and integrity in the insurance field.

Also present was ISS advisor Tommy Li, Malaysian Insurance and Takaful Brokers Association chairman Vicky Rajaratnam, Association of Malaysian Loss Adjustors chairman Benildus Law and Life Insurance Association of Malaysia president Loh Guat Lan.