JPJ issue 14 summonses during roadblocks in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (Oct 22): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued a total of 14 summonses for various traffic offences during two separate roadblocks in Kota Samarahan on Oct 20.

In a Facebook post, the department said the roadblocks, at Jalan Datuk Mohammad Musa and Jalan Kampung Baru, were conducted by the Serian branch who checked some 47 cars, vans, motorcycles and commercial vehicles.

The 14 summonses were issued to drivers found to be driving without a driver’s license, expired road tax and other offences under the Road Transport Act 1987.

JPJ said similar operations will be carried out in Serian and Samarahan divisions to ensure drivers there will continue adhering with traffic laws.

They added they are monitoring accident-prone areas during the operation to ensure the safety of road users.