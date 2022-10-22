Kuching South Mayor unveils murals at drop-off recycling centres

KUCHING (Oct 22): Three beautification murals located at Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) drop-off recycling centres at BDC, Kenyalang Park and Tabuan Laru here were officially unveiled yesterday morning, with the aim to spread awareness of the importance of recycling.

The murals were painted by Sarawakian artist Anne Boyer, and the cost of painting them was fully borne by Trienekens Sdn Bhd as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

Aside from beautifying the drop-off recycling centres, MBKS mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said the murals serve as part of MBKS’ awareness campaign on the importance of protecting the environment among the public.

“We have seen the changes that occurred with our weather, and our councillors have been taking a lot of steps to protect our mother Earth.

“We have been going with (various campaigns) such as the no-plastic straws, no plastic bags and no polystyrene, and all these are the step forward to protect our environment,” he said when met by reporters after the official unveiling of the mural at MBKS’ drop-off recycling centre in BDC here.

Wee then called on the public to play their part in protecting the environment by practising the 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) to reduce waste.

“I appeal to the public – please reconsider (what you want to throw away). When you want to throw away the rubbish, think about it (whether or not the rubbish can be recycled). When you go shopping, think about whether or not you really need the item, because rubbish will keep on adding up.

“As such, we have to change the mindset of the people, and making sure everyone play their part in recycling (recyclable wastes) and protecting the environment as part and parcel of our culture,” he added.

Also present at the event were Trienekens chief executive officer Stephen Chin and MBKS standing committee (environment and tourism) chairman Abdul Baderi Samat.