Make full use of Ulu Baram’s fertile soil, Dr Rundi tells rural folk

MIRI (Oct 22): The rural community in Ulu Baram is encouraged to make full use of the fertile soil there by learning about new technologies and modern agriculture, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Minister of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development said doing so would improve their socioeconomic status.

“Ulu Baram is a large area with fertile soil, making it suitable for agricultural activities.

“We need to give our all in proving nothing is impossible if we want to become successful in what we do whether it is livestock, oil palm or other crops by learning and mastering the use of new technologies which will help increase our yield and transform the lives of our community socioeconomically.

“We should also be willing to expand our knowledge by reading, exchanging ideas and looking for examples in those who have already succeeded,” he said in his speech when officiating the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (Agricop) at Long Atip here on Friday.

He said small growers need to understand agropreneurship and food security to avoid doing something which would not bring good return.

He also congratulated former Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and thanked the Agriculture Department for coming up with Agricop as a means of getting closer with the people at the grassroots level and sharing knowledge on modern agriculture.

This is the ninth Agricop programme in the Telang Usan constituency and was previously held in Long Bedian, Uma Bawang, Long Liam Keliman, Long Loyang, Long Anap, Long Pilah, Long Luteng and Long Bemang.

A total of 225 participants took part in Friday’s programme where they were given opportunities to learn more about rubber, coffee, durian and oil palm planting and maintenance.

During the event, Dr Rundi announced an allocation of RM30,000 from his minor rural project to meet the needs of Long Atip’s Village Development and Security Committee and working committee.

He also announced allocations of RM20,000 and RM15,000 from Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala and Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau respectively.

Also present were the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Edwin Abit, Miri Division Agriculture Department officer Hafriz Razak, Telang Usan district officer Baru Tai, political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Charles Balan Seling, Kayan community leader Penghulu Nawan Luhat and Long Atip headman Wilson Anyi.