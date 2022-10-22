MCA only asking for two of four Chinese seats in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 22): Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) Sabah chairman Lu Yen Tung said MCA is only asking for two of the four traditional Chinese seats in the state.

“But we have yet to be informed which are the constituencies that we will be contesting at. We have asked in a meeting held sometime ago that we are asking for only two.

“There are four traditional Chinese seats, so if each group is given two, that would be fair. But we have not been informed,” he said.

He added that they are hoping for the Sandakan and Kota Kinabalu seats.

Lu also said that if they are not given any seats, they will adhere to the decision of the party leadership as a component of Barisan Nasional (BN).

“But how will we campaign to the outside Chinese community? That will be an obstacle,” he reminded.

He also said their machineries at 25 constituencies in Sabah are ready and they will assist the candidates who are decided by the leadership.

Lu added that the candidates have been identified but said that he cannot divulge their name.

In his speech at the MCA Sabah annual general meeting here on Saturday, Lu said that many are wondering if MCA would be contesting in the upcoming election.

“Until now, BN has not responded, so we don’t know if we will contest or not, but we must be helpful,” he said.

He also reminded that BN is a multi-racial party and MCA is the only Chinese party in the coalition and MCA is left out, BN is no longer a multi-racial party.

“I believe BN leaders will not let this happen in Sabah BN. So we don’t need to worry too much and will leave it to the BN central leadership to decide.

Lu also said that there is a need to strengthen MCA so that in the future, there will be a Chinese representative in the State and at parliament to unite the people and to implement policies that will benefit all races and prevent certain races from being sidelined.

“Chinese need to make noise and MCA needs to win before they can help to voice out problems,” he said.

He then called on all Sabahans to vote for a stable and good government.