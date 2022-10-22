MCA Sabah told not to worry about seat allocation

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 22): Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong is urging MCA Sabah to not worry about the seat allocation to contest in the upcoming 15th General Election as a lot of negotiations are ongoing.

“In Peninsular Malaysia the negotiations on seats are still ongoing so Sabah should not worry,” he said.

Wee added that he hopes the central leadership will look into this matter.

“Sabah to MCA is very important. I hope Sabah MCA will continue to work and fight; I also hope that MCA will win more and hope Sabah MCA can contribute to seats and win for a bigger voice for the Chinese,” he said.

Wee also said that he understood that Sabah MCA was frustrated because it is not BN that is in power in Sabah.

“But if you look at the bigger picture, working as a team is better to stabilise the government,” he said.

“Looking back on the past election preparation, we did right and wrong. We lost in the 14th General Election, and in 2020, we returned through negotiations and coalitions,” he said at the launch of the Sabah MCA annual general meeting held at the Sabah Oriental Hotel on Saturday m. Wee gave his address online.

He said Pakatan Harapan (PH) had failed to fulfill its promises in the 22 months it was in government.

He added that PH even failed to fulfil the 20 percent oil royalty to Sabah, as well as disrupting the Pan Borneo project.

“This is proof that PH only causes disappointment to the people,” he said.

He also said that Sabah has her own formula where she has the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) concept and MCA respects this formula which is distinct from Peninsular Malaysia.

In his speech earlier, MCA Sabah chairman Lu Yen Tung said that the party is only asking for two of the four traditional Chinese seats in the state.