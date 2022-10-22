Miri cops nab man for having subsidised diesel without papers

MIRI (Oct 22): The Marine Police Region 5 here has arrested a man and seized about 400 litres of subsidised diesel in a traffic stop at Jalan Swee Khin in Krokop on Friday.

According to Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, a team of police was carrying out ‘Op Kontraban’ when they spotted a suspicious car.

“When checked, the driver admitted to carrying 14 jerry cans containing about 400 litres of subsidised diesel without any documents to prove that he has the authority to store or keep them,” he said.

As such, Alexson said the police had to detain the man and seize the diesel as well as the Proton Iswara car, all estimated to be worth RM11,070.

“All items seized had been handed over to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) for further investigation,” he added.