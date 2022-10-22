Motorcyclist in Kuching perishes in collision with lorry

KUCHING (Oct 22): A 20-year-old motorcyclist perished after she rear-ended a lorry at Jalan Datuk Tawi Sli here at 1pm on Saturday.

According to witnesses, she was heading straight towards the traffic light intersection at Jalan Datuk Bandar Mustapha when she collided with a lorry exiting a junction.

Due to the collision, the deceased identified as Oliver Sanggan Asong was thrown off her motorcycle and landed on the road.

She suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Her body was later handed over to the police to be transported to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensic unit for further action.