New Carsome inspection centres in S’wak a welcome investment, says Uggah

KUCHING (Oct 22): Sarawak welcomes the investment by Carsome in setting up four new inspection centres in the state, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said this is a welcome investment as Sarawak implements its Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“We welcome this new investment because it brings technology to Sarawak and opens the state to the world as they have a worldwide network in marketing.

“It also gives opportunities for Sarawakians to work and have skills training, especially in the automotive industry,” he said when met after officiating the Carsome launch here on Saturday.

Uggah, who is also Second Minister of Finance and New Economy as well as Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, noted Carsome has a skills training centre in Kuala Lumpur – which he hopes will brought to Sarawak as well.

“I told them they should bring it here – we would welcome it,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Uggah said technological progress is essential to economic growth and development and the more advanced the available technology, the quicker the local and global economy can improve especially during the post-pandemic recovery period.

“The state government is in the midst of implementing PCDS 2030, where its people will enjoy economic prosperity driven by data and innovation.

“Our goal is to improve the standard of living, grow our economy to provide business and job opportunities and train our people to be resourceful and increase their income level,” he said.

Uggah added he was briefed a total of 125 new staff will be employed to support Carsome’s inspection centres operations in East Malaysia.

“This provides a good platform and opportunity for local talents to receive training in using the technology and potentially generate thousands of high-quality job opportunities in the local automotive and tech industry,” he said.

The other new inspection centres in Sarawak are located in Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

Carsome is Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platform and had successfully exceeded US$ 1 billion valuation, making it Malaysia’s first and largest tech Unicorn.

It aims to digitalise the region’s automotive industry by providing end-to-end automotive solutions to consumers from car inspection, selling, buying, financing to education.

For more information on CARSOME upcoming promotions in Sarawak, visit its website.

Carsome Kuching is located at Jalan Simpang Tiga, while its Sibu centre is at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce. In Bintulu it is located at Jalan Rakawi Yusof and in Miri at Quadruplex Bandar Baru Permyjaya Tudan.