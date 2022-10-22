GE15: PBK to field four candidates as of now, says Voon

KUCHING (Oct 22): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) is going to contest in Mas Gading, Puncak Borneo, Lanang and Bintulu in the 15th general election (GE15), as of now, its president Voon Lee Shan announces.

“PBK has been allocated several seats, but these are the four of them that I can reveal for now. The rest will be disclosed before nomination day,” he told The Borneo Post.

PBK could go for a few more seats, subject to the agreement by two other locally based opposition parties, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS), with whom they have signed the memorandum of understanding to avoid clash among the three parties, he said.

PBK candidates are most likely to contest using the PSB logo, except for Mas Gading which will be using the PBK logo because he has prepared himself well for GE15, he noted.

“We are seriously considering using the PSB logo as a show of unity, which was proven to be effective in the last general election, where all Pakatan Harapan candidates were using the Parti Keadilan Rakyat logo.

“But PBDS can still use their own logo,” he said.

PBK, in September, has named 43-year-old social activist Sim Min Leong as its candidate for Mas Gading in GE15.

Voon said the party has already had the names of candidates to be fielded in Puncak Borneo, Lanang and Bintulu.

He, however, declined to disclose their names and would only announce it at a later date.

On Puncak Borneo, he said although the seat has been allocated to PBK, anything can happen at the eleventh hour if PSB decides to go for it.

“What is important is PSB, PBK and PBDS don’t clash with one another,” he said.

“That is the main intention of our MoU – to forge a very strong front to deny political parties from the peninsular or Malaya, especially Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) as well as local Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) a victory in GE15,” he reiterated.