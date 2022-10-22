PKR Sarawak to reveal full candidate list for GE15 on Oct 28

MIRI (Oct 22): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will only reveal its full list of candidates on Oct 28, said PKR Sarawak chairman Roland Engan.

He said this was to allow time for negotiations with other local opposition parties to avoid multi-cornered fights against the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition in the 15th General Election (GE15).

He added they had yet to finalise the candidates in three seats namely Limbang, Mukah and Sri Aman.

“For Julau, we already have one candidate to contest there. However, the full list of our candidates will only be known on Oct 28 when our negotiations with other local opposition parties is complete,” he said in a press conference at its headquarters on Saturday.

Roland said PKR was in negotiations with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) and Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar).

In Baram, he said PKR will negotiate with PBDS to allow its candidate to contest there as they can see Pakatan Harapan (PH) has the potential to form the next federal government.

With a straight fight, Roland was confident Baram could deliver one seat for PH.

PBDS had earlier named retired headmaster Sawing Kedit as its candidate for the Baram seat.

As for the Lawas seat, Roland said that the party will also have discuss with Baru Bian, who is expected to stand there in this election, and has already submitted PKR Lawas branch chief Japar Suyut as their candidate.

Baru had made known his intention to contest in Lawas instead of defending his Selangau.

Meanwhile, Roland said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to visit Miri on Monday to give a political talk and will also visit Kuching for a similar event.

“The purpose of Anwar’s visit is to tell voters PH is serious about building a clean and stable government. Don’t waste your vote by voting for GPS, even though they may come with many manifestos this election,” he said.