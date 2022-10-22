Premier: S’wak confident RM280 bln GDP for PCDS 2030 achievable

KUCHING (Oct 22): The state government is confident the targeted RM280 billion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 is achievable, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said while the target was tough and challenging, Sarawak is determined to meet the target being a developed state and having a high-income economy.

“The high-income part is the difficult part – meaning the RM130 billion GDP to RM280 billion is a big jump.

“However, my cabinet and I are confident we can achieve the RM280 billion because we feel the machinery is there and our civil service is strong.

“The people in the civil service are innovative and far-sighted – you are the machine and I am the driver. I can drive the car well if the engine is good. I believe the civil service can do it,” he said.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Sarawak Civil Service Innovation Convention Month Awards (SCSICA) 2022 dinner here on Friday night.

Abang Johari added one of Sarawak’s strengths was in energy.

“This is why we have amended our land code to ensure our geological structure becomes our strength in the new economy, which is based on mitigating carbon (emissions) and green economy, and Sarawak has that strength.

“We have water to produce hydro and hydrogen; water bodies to float solar (panels); water with sunlight to cultivate algae which can produce biofuel. In other words, for all spectrums of energy, Sarawak has the resources and the only thing is how to innovate it and bring about change to our economy,” he said.

He cited his trip to Rotterdam, Amsterdam to talk about hydrogen and said now the world recognises Sarawak is a place producing hydrogen and contributing to clean energy for the world.

He also cited his recent trip to Tokyo, Japan and said other international global speakers, in particular the director-general of International Energy Agencies, recognise and acknowledge what Sarawak is doing in terms of clean energy for the world.

“Next week, I will be in Singapore to talk on green energy in Singapore Energy Week. I want to add value to the strength Sarawak has, which will become a revenue stream for us,” he said.

Abang Johari also conveyed his appreciation to the civil service for having innovative civil servant groups.

“Of course, the impact is very positive and congratulations for organising this event. It is my understanding in October, you have worked hard to create creative and innovative activities to bring innovation in the services we provide to the people and our development,” he said.

SCSICA 2020 serves to recognise the achievements of Innovation Projects or Products by the Innovative and Creative Circle (ICC) Groups which competed during the Sarawak Public Service Innovation Convention which was held from Oct 17-19.

During the dinner, it was announced that the Sarawak Industry Development Corporation won the SCSICA 2022 Digital Innovation Award and received RM5,000 and a trophy while the Meradong and Julau District Coucil won the Special Innovation Award and received RM5,000 and a trophy.

The Land and Survey Department won the Sarawak Premier Innovation Award and brought home RM10,000 and a trophy.

Also present were Abang Johari’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang; Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar; Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; Utility and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi; State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; acting Federal Secretary of Sarawak Banges Munga; and Deputy State Secretary Datu Buckland Bangik.