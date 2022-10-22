Rural supply project set to solve water woes in Puncak Borneo upon completion

KUCHING (Oct 22): The water problem affecting 20 villages in Puncak Borneo would be a thing of the past once Phase II of the rural water supply project meant for the parliamentary constituency reaches completion in the near future.

According to Datuk Willie Mongin, the Phase II works are among a number of major projects in the pipeline for Puncak Borneo.

He added that the RM129-million rural water supply project was approved in September 2020.

“Having seen the water woes faced by the people in these affected villages, I applied for the project from the federal Ministry of Rural Development, and I am very thankful to the minister and the federal government for approval.

“This project is going to benefit 1,404 households in 20 villages in Puncak Borneo,” he told The Borneo Post today.

The 20 villages are Kampung Pulau Kandis, Kampung Petag, Kampung Sitang, Kampung Bangau, Kampung Tabuan Rabak, Kampung Pesa, Kampung Sarig, Kampung Kiran, Kampung Sira, Kampung Pesang, Kampung Subang, Kampung Begu, Kampung Bukit Nanas, Kampung Semeru, Kampung Plaman Dunuk, Kampung Padus Stubot, Kampung Bisira Rayang, Kampung Senah Rayang, Kampung Rudan and Kampung Danu.

Adding on, Willie said the preliminary report and design concept of the project was undertaken in 2021.

Moreover, he said he even had the detailed drawing plan, including the number of the booster station’s locations, as well as the pipeline alignments.

“This project is a confirmed project. It’s just a matter of implementation.

“Actually, the letter of intent had been given to one of the companies. So we just wait for the implementation, which is anytime now,” he said.

He said to ensure that the water supply would reach every household, booster stations of different capacities would be set up in several locations.

“There will also be mini boosters in some areas,” he added.