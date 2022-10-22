Sarawak minister stresses ethics in use of technology to fight cybercrime

MIRI (Oct 22): Ethical education in the use of technology needs to be introduced to help create a society free from cybercrime, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He noted that, with globalisation, cybercrimes seem to be more common in the country.

“Cybercriminals often use various methods to lure and blind the eyes of the public to achieve their goals.

“They also use smartphones as their tools which can cause harm to someone’s security and financial health,” he said when officiating the ‘Cyber Safety and Public Awareness Seminar’ at Pustaka Miri today.

The text of Lee’s speech was read by councilor Jeffery Phang.

Also present were organising chairman Kho Yap Hong, Malaysia Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Miri’s assistant director Noamie Balai, Curtin University Malaysia’s senior lecturer Terrance Tang and Miri District Police’s Commercial Crime Department team.

Lee, who is also Senadin assemblyman, stressed that ethical education in the use of technology should start in school.

“With today’s digital technology era, almost everyone has a smartphone for daily use, but the ethics and how to use the gadget is not properly educated.

“Therefore, ethical education in the use of technology needs to be introduced at school level as a guarantee to the safety and security of the country,” he explained.

He revealed that his Senadin Service Centre has received a few cases of job scams overseas which promised good pay.

Quite a number of people, he added, were conned to work in countries like Cambodia, the Philippines, Thailand believing social media job advertisements of lucrative pay.

The victims were lured and trapped into slavery, thus becoming prey to human traffickers running job scams such as love scams, money laundering, illegal gambling and crypto fraud.

“My personal advice to all our young people is not to believe and respond to any social media advertisement promising good pay overseas. Anything very attractive or sounds too good, we must always be extra cautious and do not get trapped,” the minister urged.