Sheda chief: Investing in property, owning home still best option

MIRI (Oct 22): Amid the challenges of inflation, rising cost of goods and materials, acute shortage of labour in all sectors and upward trend of living costs, investing in property and owning a home is still the best option to retaining value and investment, said Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) chairman James Hii.

The challenge of owning a home, he said, may not be difficult any more, as the Sarawak government, through its Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme (HDAS) programme, helps relieve the burden of first time home owners, particularly those in the B40 and M40 income groups.

The programme, which was introduced by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg last year, will provide cash assistance up to RM10,000 to home buyers in the B40 and M40 income groups for payment of housing deposit.

“With the HDAS programme that will be shared to visitors by Mutiara Mortgage and Credit Sdn Bhd in the next three days of our roadshow, it will definitely provide first time homebuyers more confidence to make purchase,” said Hii in his welcoming remarks at the launching of Miri 2022 Sheda Home & Property roadshow at Bintang Megamall yesterday.

Meanwhile, with the influx of participants for Malaysia My Second Home–Sarawak (MM2H-S) programme; borders reopening in neighbouring Brunei and other countries; and return of corporations like Shell to Miri, Hii anticipates that there will be greater need for homes and living space.

“We faithfully believe with the authorities, councils, the state government can lead us to a full economic recovery, of achieving high income status in its Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, which was introduced by Sarawak Premier.

“In fact, Sheda, throughout the state, has been participating actively in MM2H-S. The formation of the standing committee in Sheda to focus on this has enabled greater collaboration with various agencies to promote the MM2H-S programme,” said Hii.

Also present at the launching were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting, councillor Dr Vincent Huang representing Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii, chief executive officer of Mutiara Mortgage and Credit Sdn Bhd Shaharony Mat Nor and organising chairperson Chriz Chan.

Meanwhile, it was revealed by Shaharony that currently in Miri more than 1,000 housing units under Sri Pertiwi Programme will be available for about 1,000 B40 and M40 homebuyers to purchase with HDAS.

The objective of the programme is to encourage young people to purchase a house and applications will be reviewed with classification by the Sarawak government, he said.