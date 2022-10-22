Tanjung Kidurong methanol plant jetty to have world-standard safety facilities

KUCHING (Oct 22): The jetty of the methanol plant in Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu will be equipped with global-standard safety facilities, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said in a statement they would adopt the latest technology and meet the standards set by the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA).

The jetty is owned by Sarawak Petchem Sdn Bhd while the methanol plant is the first of its kind in Sarawak with a production capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes per day.

“Sarawak Petchem Sdn Bhd, together with the Sarawak Buoys and Lights Board and my ministry, will hold a discussion on recommended navigation aids suitable for the jetty’s operation,” he said.

The statement was issued following a working visit by Lee and a delegation from the ministry to the jetty on Thursday, where they were briefed on its operations in particular the safety level of the navigation aids being used along the jetty, which connects the wharf for ships to load and export their products.

They were briefed by Sarawak Petchem Sdn Bhd deputy project manager Safian Shafiee.

Also present were Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming, permanent secretary to the ministry Dato Alice Jawan Empaling and Sarawak Bouys and Lights Board deputy chairman Mohamad Marzuki Brahim.