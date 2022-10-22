Uggah: GPS will strive to make clean sweep of seats in GE15

KUCHING (Oct 22): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will do its best to win all the seats they are contesting in the 15th General Election (GE15), said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said as GPS has been given a target by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, they will do their best to win all 31 seats.

“We will go to ‘war’ to win. For GPS, we have been given a target by the Premier, so we will do our best to ensure we will all the seats.

“It is very important for us to make sure GPS wins and show the solidarity of Sarawak in supporting GPS,” he said when met by reporters after the Carsome launch here on Saturday.

On how other GPS component parties will fare, as PBB is expected to win all the seats it is contesting in, Uggah said the same applies to them.

“Same goes to the rest of GPS component parties,” he said.

Uggah pointed out GPS has contributed to a lot of development in Sarawak in the last five years.

“We want those developments to continue and not be disrupted. We appeal to all Sarawakians to give their all-out support to GPS, the way they supported us in the last state election,” he said.