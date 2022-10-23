102 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 23): Sabah recorded 102 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday from 1,121 test samples.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said although the samples taken were lower from the day before which were 1,590 samples, the positivity rate had jumped from 6.48 percent on Saturday to 9.01 percent Sunday.

“Only Kota Kinabalu recorded double-digit cases out of 19 districts with new cases. Kota Kinabalu recorded 33 cases, which is a drop of two cases compared to yesterday (Saturday). Eight districts recorded no new infections in the 24-hour period,” he said.

He also said that there were two cases in category 4 while the rest were under category 1 and 2.