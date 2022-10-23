11 left homeless after fire destroys house in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 23): Eleven individuals were left homeless after their two-storey house at Jalan Datu Ajibah Abol here was destroyed by a fire around 9am today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said they received a call about the fire at 9.13am and firefighters from the Padungan and Batu Lintang fire stations were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commanded reported that the fire involved a two-storey house which was about 90 per cent destroyed,” it added.

According to Bomba, none of the house’s residents, comprising nine adults and two children, were home when the fire broke out.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to put the fire under control at 9.28am and fully extinguished it at 9.55am.

No injuries were reported and Bomba is currently investigating the cause of the fire.