Abang Johari: GPS will continue developing Daro if given mandate

MUKAH (Oct 23): Daro will continue to be developed under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government as long as the mandate is given to the coalition to govern Sarawak, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“GPS always prioritises and fights for the rights of Sarawak and its people,” he said at a leader with the people session at Pekan Baharu Daro on Sunday.

Abang Johari said various developments have been brought to Daro and its surrounding areas for the people’s benefit, including the construction of basic infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water and electricity supply as well as other high-impact development projects.

During the event, he also approved several projects which will change the economic status of Daro folk, among them the construction of the Daro Waterfront, Pasar Tani Daro, Daro Community-Based Rehabilitation Centre among others.

Abang Johari added Daro and its surrounding areas would continue to be developed under the Rajang Delta Development Agency (Radda) from time to time.

“Radda was formed with the aim to ensure development priority is inspired by the people at the grassroots level,” he said.

Also present were Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad, Minister of Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi, deputy state secretary (Economic and Development Planning) Datuk Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel and Mukah Resident Kueh Lei Poh.