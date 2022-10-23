Abang Johari: S’wak committed to helping B40, M40 group gain better quality of life

MUKAH (Oct 23): Sarawak is committed to improving the lives of the low- and middle- income group in the state, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said one such example of their commitment was the Rumah Spektra Permata housing project here, which is equipped with complete facilities and utilities such as water and electricity supply, concrete drainage and internet, among others.

“The state government is ready to help those in the B40 and M40 groups. For Rumah Spektra Permata, each lot of land costs around RM150,000 but basic facilities are fully borne by the government.

“The 10 per cent, or RM10,000, deposit for house payments, will also be borne by the state government for the B40 and M40 groups,” Abang Johari said at a meet-the-people session in Pekan Baharu Daro today.

Abang Johari said this could only be realised through the special allocation for housing development introduced by the state government.

During the event, Abang Johari also officiated the ground-breaking for Rumah Spektra Permata at Kampung Badong, Daro.

A total of 28 houses will be developed in the area under the Badong Village Expansion Scheme.