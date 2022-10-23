DAP’s Chong, Dr Yii to defend Stampin, Bandar Kuching in GE15

KUCHING (Oct 23): Speculations of Chong Chieng Jen switching back to contest Bandar Kuching this 15th General Election (GE15) have been put to rest as the Stampin incumbent will defend the seat for the second term.

The DAP Sarawak chairman said this at his party’s mobilisation night, where he also announced Dr Kelvin Yii and Mordi Bimol will defend Bandar Kuching and Mas Gading respectively.

Besides the three incumbents, DAP Sarawak is also banking on new face Laerry Jabul to stand in Serian parliamentary constituency this election.

Chong’s announcement tonight marked the final line-up to DAP Sarawak candidates contesting in the general election.

The party in Sibu last night fire its first salvo for GE15 with incumbents Oscar Ling and Alice Lau set to defend their respective Sibu and Lanang seats while Tony Chiew is Bintulu candidate.

DAP will also be fielding Roderick Wong in Sarikei, where the new face will be contesting the seat on behalf of his father Andrew Wong who is the incumbent for the constituency.