DAP’s Roderick Wong takes father’s place to contest Sarikei in GE15

SIBU (Oct 23): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak will be fielding Roderick Wong as its Sarikei candidate for the 15th General Election (GE15).

The 32-year-old former banker is the son of incumbent Andrew Wong Ling Biu, who made way for new blood in the election.

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen announced this in the members gathering in Sarikei near here on Sunday.

When contacted by The Borneo Post, Roderick revealed he had been his father’s special assistant since quitting his banking job in 2021.

He added he was prepared to face GE15.

“I would like to voice out for the people of Sarikei, especially among the youths,” he said.

Roderick is also DAP Sarikei secretary and joined the party back in 2014.

On Saturday night, DAP Sarawak announced that incumbents Oscar Ling and Alice Lau will defend their Sibu and Lanang seats respectively while Tony Chiew is their candidate for Bintulu.

On Sunday night, DAP Sarawak finalised their candidates list with Chong, Dr Kelvin Yii and Mordi Bimol defending Stampin, Bandar Kuching and Mas Gading respectively.