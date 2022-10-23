Dr Fozdar’s passing a great loss to local community

KUCHING (Oct 23): The passing of a local public figure, Dr John Fozdar has been described a great loss to the local community after his decades of contribution to the needy.

Dr Fozdar, 94, passed away yesterday (Oct 22) following a short illness.

He came to Sarawak in 1964 to introduce the Baha’i teachings, raised his family and built a life of helping people in need.

Former head of RTM Kuching English Service, Anthony Ramanair, said he knew Dr Fozdar quite well as there was a programme for religious organisations, and they communicated quite frequently.

“I also saw him as a doctor and I would consult him when I was feeling unwell. He was also a very helpful man and would help out whenever he could. He did not pick and choose,” said Anthony when contacted.

Anthony also said Dr Fozdar was also actively involved in many local organisations, in setting up services and improving them to cater to the more vulnerable in society.

He said the last time both of them met was during Hari Raya this year when they attended a function in conjunction with the celebration at the Sarawak Islamic Information Centre here.

“I feel sad on his passing but it is in the hands of God.”

For writer and producer Edgar Ong, Dr Fozdar was a family friend.

He explained that very shortly after arriving in Kuching in 1964, Dr Fozdar had made many friends among the Ong family members, starting with Edgar’s grandfather Ong Kwan Hin, and then uncles, the late Tan Sri Ong Kee Hui and father Ong Kee Bian.

Many family members had become his regular patients at Polyclinic which he had started, he said.

“Dr Fozdar was a panel doctor of the Borneo Company, and in 1970 after I joined them, he was a popular choice for a personal doctor among many of my fellow colleagues. He was kind, competent and meticulous in his medical practice and was well known for being a foremost proponent of the Baha’i faith.”

Edgar said he only got to know Dr Fozdar on a more personal basis when they had a few coffee-talk sessions at the Sarawak Club here from around 2018 – the time he had first started writing his weekly column ‘Just Another Point of View’ for The Borneo Post.

“He (Dr Fozdar) had a lot of topics, subjects and issues of interest that he had suggested to write about sometimes in the column – the list was long, thorough and extremely altruistic.

“I agreed with almost everything he had proposed. In the weeks and months following that, I had tried my best to champion a few of his causes, but not all.”

Edgar said: “I am very sad and Dr Fozdar’s demise is a big loss to the Bahai community in Sarawak and for me especially. I shall miss his camaraderie both in person and in spirit and will always remember him very fondly. My most sincere condolences to his family and all loved ones, from the Ong family.”

Dr Fozdar is survived by his wife Grete Fozdar, four children and 11 grandchildren, as well as three siblings. The wake will be held tomorrow (Oct 24) at 9, Jalan Rodway, from 10am. The funeral service will be held the following day at the same address, at 10am; and he will be buried at the Baha’i Cemetery.