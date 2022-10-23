Dr Sim: Now time to make our voices heard in Parliament

KUCHING (Oct 23): This impending 15th General Election (GE15) offers ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ to make Sarawak voice heard in Parliament, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“This is the first time in 59 years (since formation of Malaysia in 1963) that Sarawakians must come together to grab the opportunity to unite so that we are very strong in Parliament,” he said at the launching ceremony of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) ‘Newbees’ and Puteri wings yesterday.

He hoped that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition would be able to deliver all 31 seats in the general election to send a strong signal to Putrajaya.

Echoing the words of the de facto law minister Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar before Parliament was dissolved, Dr Sim said the time was now for Sarawak to demand its rights and interests as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to be fulfilled.

Dr Sim also cited an example of Scotland having their currency despite being part of the United Kingdom, and he wonders about the possibility of Sarawak doing the same.

Dr Sim also said the state administration led by GPS was an entrepreneurship-driven government that adopts business-friendly policies in attracting foreign investment to the state.

“By 2030 Sarawak will be the richest state in Malaysia, and also the most inclusive. Regardless of your racial and religious background, living in cities or rural areas, we share our wealth and resources, as well as looking after each other.”

He said among the notable achievements of GPS for the past five years included the setting up of state-owned Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), the rolling out of Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) packages worth RM6.7 billion and embarking into hydrogen production endeavour.

Dr Sim said the state would also earn additional revenue from selling electricity to Indonesia, Sabah and Singapore.

Furthermore, Dr Sim said he aspired to see satellite heart centres to be set up in Sibu, Miri and Bintulu one day in the future, as well as satellite cancer centres.

Speaking to the youth party members at the event, Dr Sim said it was important for them to understand the latest political development happening in the country to avoid being misled by unscrupulous parties or fake news.

He said youth would become future leaders of the state, who are smart and intellectual people elected to Parliament.

Dr Sim also hoped for a stable federal government to be formed after the general election to avoid the repeat of three prime ministers appointed in the span of five years.