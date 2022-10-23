Ewon receives blessings to contest in Penampang

KOTA BELUD (Oct 23): Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedick has received the blessings to contest in the Penampang parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election, representing Pakatan Harapan (PH).

United Progessive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) Kota Belud division leadership gave their blessings during an UPKO Kota Belud meeting held at the Kadamaian assembly service centre.

Kota Belud UPKO permanent chairman Johnny Gilong said that Ewon had proven excellence in his service at Kadamaian and is confident he will be able to give excellent service in Penampang.

“We want Ewon to not only lead Kadamaian. We want him to lead Sabah and Malaysia through Penampang. We hope the people of Penampang will give their support to Ewon so that he can prove his service and leadership to the district after winning the election,” he said.

According to him, the people of Kadamaian are aware that Ewon’s father hails from Penampang while his mother is from Kadamaian.

“We have given victory to Ewon in 2018 and in 2020. We believe that he can give excellent services to the districts of both his parents,” he said.

Kota Belud UPKO organising secretary Dr Rizoh Bosorang also gave his blessing and support to Ewon.

“I am confident that with Ewon’s experience in the cabinet and service with the Penampang people’s representatives before, especially Tan Sri Bernard Dompok, Datuk Donald Mojuntin and Datuk Philip Lasimbang, he can plan the development and governance of Penampang as good as what he has implemented in Kadamaian through the Kadamaian Development Master Plan 2020-2035,” he said.

Kota Belud UPKO’s Advisory Council chairman Jaintin Molondoi also said that he will ensure family members and relatives who have married, are living and voting in Penampang to give their support to Ewon.

“I also have my own family members who have married in Penampang. Hence, we will campaign through our families. We will tell them what Ewon has done for Kadamaian as a guide for them to support him in the coming election,” he said.

Kota Belud Women UPKO chief Datin Saniah Tuak also gave her blessing to Ewon as a PH candidate for Penampang.

“As a mother, I want to see my child to give his service and to help both his parents. I have known Ewon and how he loved his mother and worked for his mother’s village. I am also confident he will also work for his father’s village. This will fulfill his responsibility as a son,” she said.

In the meeting, Ewon explained that the general election is not only to select a representative of the people in parliament but also for the selection of a Prime Minister and a Federal Government.

“PH has a Prime Minister candidate which is Anwar Ibrahim to lead a multiracial party which is Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR). Never in the history of the general election is the Prime Minister’s candidate leading a multiracial party. It has always been from the party of a single race,” he said.

“We also can’t gamble away Sabah’s rights through the concept of ‘win first then negotiate’ because it seems like a form of political gambling. Sabah’s rights must be clearly fought for, not to be traded after the election.

“Warisan began to change after Mahathir named Datuk Shafie Apdal as a person who could be appointed as Prime Minister. Warisan’s focus after that was in that direction. That’s what I can see as a friend who has made him the Chief Minister. That’s why we don’t see Warisan candidates in the Peninsular or Sabah Warisan leaders talking about Sabah’s rights when they opened their divisions in the peninsular,” he said.

Ewon will face incumbent Penampang member of parliament Datuk Darell Leiking who is representing Parti Warisan in the hot semi-urban seat on November 19.