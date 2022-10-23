GE15: Muda resolves 70 pct of seat allocation with Pakatan

PETALING JAYA (Oct 23): Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (Muda) deputy president, Amira Aisya Abd Aziz said the party had concluded discussions with Pakatan Harapan (PH) on about 70 per cent of the seat allocation for the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Amira Aisya, who is also Muda elections director, said the party hoped to contest about 15 seats, with one of the candidates being the party president, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

“This means that there are still matters to be resolved between Muda and PH. We will speed up these discussions in two to three days and will have more meetings with PH on a few more seats.

“When everything is settled, we will make an announcement through all the media, the seats we will be contesting,” she said when met at the PKR headquarters, here, today.

Also present at the discussion were Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) communications director, Khalid Abdul Samad; PKR vice-president, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and DAP national organising secretary, Steven Sim.

Amira Aisya said she was trying her best to settle the seat issue to ensure a successful electoral pact.

“For now, the other 30 per cent are overlapping seats and we (Muda) have not asked for the incumbent seats (from PH). If there is any overlapping, we will do our best to resolve it,” she added. — Bernama