GE15: New govt to be fair to all, to Sarawak’s education rights

SIBU (Oct 23): Social divide should be avoided at all costs and the new government ought to be fair to all, said businessman Wong Sing Wong.

“The government must take proactive measures to reduce racial polarisation and discard the mentality that all Chinese are rich and Malays or the indigenous groups as poor.

“Such wrong perceptions have brought about a general feeling of mistrust and suspicions among the various communities in the country,” he said when asked on what he wants from the next government.

“I do not want a country divided among the various racial groups and a country that indulges too much in religious issues,” he stressed.

“I want to see a country that practices religious tolerance and understanding so that the people can live together harmoniously,” Wong said, while citing the freedom of religion enshrined in the Malaysian Constitution.

Another issue which the next government should pay attention to is to be fair to all on education matters, Wong reiterated.

He said Sarawak had been shortchanged on several educational issues and he hoped that the next government would treat Sarawak fairly when it comes to educational matters.

Meanwhile, retired civil servant Ibrahim Busran, hopes to see a more stable government, unlike the previous one, of having three Prime Ministers in five years’ time.

“I want a government that is concerned on the welfare of the people and their livelihood, where more jobs or business opportunities are created in order for the people to survive and put food on the table,” he said.

With the ringgit’s depreciation and price hike of goods which had caused disappointment among the population, he said the new government ought to intervene and address the issues effectively.