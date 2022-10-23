GE15: Sibu, Lanang areas a tough nut to crack for GPS, says analyst

SIBU (Oct 23): The Sibu and Lanang parliamentary areas could prove to be a tough nut to crack for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the 15th general election (GE15).

In stating this, Universiti Malaya socio-political analyst Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi also points out these two areas as being predominantly-Chinese.

“Sibu and Lanang are still DAP (Democratic Action Party)’s strongholds. In the Chinese-majority areas, there is a sentiment among Chinese voters who want checks and balances in the government on certain issues related to the Chinese community,” he told thesundaypost when asked about his assessment of the ‘hot seats’ in Sibu, and whether present ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) reclaim Sibu and Lanang.

On the likelihood of candidates from GPS’ component parties other than Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) to be fielded in Sibu and Lanang in the GE15, Awang Azman responded by saying that it would be ‘a big challenge ahead to unseat the Opposition’.

“Whether the (GPS) candidate is from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) or Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), it’s a big challenge to win these two seats,” he said.

However, the academician also opined that should GPS be successful, this would prove the occurrence of ‘Abang Johari Fever’ phenomenon, much like the ‘Adenan Fever’ during the time of former chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

“This would allow (Sarawak Premier) Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to gain a bigger path after that.”

In his comments, Nangka assemblyman Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee pointed out that the candidate selected by GPS for Sibu in this GE15 must be able to recapture the seat from the Opposition.

Moreover, the PBB Nangka branch chief added that the candidate must be able to woo the young voters and also focus on solving local issues.

“We cannot lose Sibu anymore; we cannot make Sibu as ‘a traditionally lost seat’ for GPS.

“The candidate to be picked by GPS for Sibu can be anyone from the component parties, but he must be able to win the election, attract the young voters as many of them as possible, and focus on solving local issues,” he said in a press conference held after chairing the PBB Nangka branch meeting at MUC Hall in Kampung Bandung here recently.

It has been reported that SUPP’s potential candidates for Sibu are Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting (SUPP Pelawan), Tony Hii (SUPP Bawang Assan), and Daniel Sng (SUPP Nangka).

As for Lanang, the potential candidates are Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong (SUPP Dudong) and SMC councillor Raymond Tiong (SUPP Bukit Assek).

The respective incumbents of Sibu and Lanang are Oscar Ling and Alice Lau, both from DAP.