GPS support goes to strong, stable federal government, assures Premier

BINTULU (Oct 23): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has given his assurance that the state’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would give its support to a strong and stable federal government.

The GPS chairman recalled that in 2020 when he was asked by the Istana Negara on who to support as the next prime minister, he said the support from GPS was for the country’s stability and thus, they went for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the time.

The GPS, he stressed, had always emphasised on unity among its component political parties and this had been proven in the last state election, where the people had rendered strong support to the coalition because of its strength.

However, he said due to political instability, the country was forced to change its prime minister again.

“We could see in Peninsular Malaysia, where the strongest party lost due to a split, resulting in us having three prime ministers in one term, many projects not being implemented, and investors’ confidence being affected.

“They (political parties in the peninsula) were divided, but our party in Sarawak did not split as we had always given priority to the people,” he spoke at a ‘Leader with People Session’ in Dewan Terbuka Pekan Baru Daro, which was aired live on Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) Facebook page today.

In this regard, Abang Johari called upon the people to continue upholding unity and to reject personal differences.

He said the GPS, under his leadership, would continue fighting for the rights of Sarawak in Malaysia, and to continue developing the rural areas.

“If we have good intentions, Allah will help us; this is our principle as Muslims,” he added, also assuring fellow Sarawakians that the GPS, with its policies of empowerment, would continue to give priority to the future generation.

“We have a policy in PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu) for us to train our leaders, we put them in several areas in Sarawak and also in parliament so that they can learn how to manage their respective areas,” he said.

On Daro’s development, the Premier said he had visited the constituency every year since 2017 to see for himself in which areas that the state government could help.

He said based on a briefing on Daro and its surrounding areas earlier, he could see many success stories in terms of project implementation, which had resulted in a spin-off impact benefitting the people.

Moreover, Abang Johari said even the then-Pakatan Harapan government was surprised to see how the Sarawak government was able to implement various major infrastructure projects on its own without much financial support from the federal government.

He added that the Sarawak government was ‘not stupid’, and that it would find ways to help the people generate extra incomes.

On that note, the Premier said he would table the Sarawak Budget soon and without disclosing any figure, he said financially, Sarawak would be stronger in years to come, contrary to the claim made by certain quarters that Sarawak would go bankrupt.