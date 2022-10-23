Implement economic measures without delay for rebuilding of nation

THE onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic has left millions of Malaysians, suffering and remain trapped in difficulties.

Although the country’s economy has reopened, the long-term effects of the pandemic such as getting jobs but with low pay, running out of savings, falling out from the education system and businesses having to close down, have dealt a heavy blow to the majority of the people and the business community.

According to reliable data, 90 per cent of rural households and 86 per cent of urban households do not have any savings left at all. What is more worrying – children from the low-income groups are lagging far behind in education as they do not have the financial bandwidth to purchase learning tools during the pandemic such as mobile phones with data, laptops and tablets.

From an educational point of view, Malaysia has closed schools for 42 weeks – the longest in Southeast Asia, – which had caused a decline in early education, leading to spikes in cases of illiteracy among children.

National Recovery Council (NRC) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently suggested that a centralised system be created to integrate the management of all the various public welfare aid being handed out by government agencies.

He said there were gaps in the administration of these aid as there are some people from needy groups who are not receiving any aid while others are collecting aid from two to three agencies.

Muhyiddin added that through this centralised system, all forms of aid from finance, food to even educational assistance, could be distributed quickly without having to go through a complex bureaucratic process.

With the contraction of the world economy as well as various economic indicators that the national economy will witness a contraction in 2023 due to external economic pressure, most Malaysians have expressed their concerns, asking what they should be doing to brace themselves for such a situation.

Siti Nur Syazwina Hassan, 37, a single mother with two children, said after her husband’s death due to Covid-19, she has lost her way of life and is struggling to put food on the table.

“My late husband is our sole breadwinner. But after he passed away, our life has been hard. I can’t work because my children are still small and the cost to send them to kindergarten is too expensive. I just can’t afford it,” she said in a melancholic voice.

She added that her plans to open a business initially was rejected by the bank as she did not have any banking records.

“Right now, we are living with what we have but I am ever grateful that my children are with me. However, I am worried about their education in the future,” she said.

She also voiced her hope that the government continues taking initiatives to upskill and reskill Malaysians to ensure that they are equipped with the right and needful skills to face changes in the shifting and growing global landscape.

“I see a lot of my friends who are financially affected by the pandemic, have gone through upskilling courses with various government agencies, doing online business and others. I hope that one day I will be given similar opportunity to upskill myself because I plan to open a small nasi lemak stall in my area this coming year-end school holiday,” she said.

Kelvin Chan, 28 a video editor said before the pandemic hit the country’s shores, he could earn approximately RM5,000 a month but now, the company he is working for is cash-strapped and can only pay him RM2,800.

“Honestly, I am thankful that I still have a job but the reduction in salary of RM2,200 a month is such a huge sum. Too bad, I am not entitled to any government aid because of the amount of salary I am getting.”

Chan said he still has parents to care for. “I have to pay for my housing loan, medicines and other utilities and all these are making it extremely difficult for me and my parents. The high cost of living is making things worse.”

Meanwhile, Iliiyin Jasni, 32, a bundle shop owner, said the suggestion by the National Recovery Council for a special moratorium for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is a good step as many enterprises are still struggling with cash flow problems.

“Many people think that we sell cheap stuff. However, they do not take into consideration our traveling cost, down payment to obtain goods, upkeeping cost and others. There are lots of hidden costs we have to shoulder.

“Even though the economy has reopened, people’s focus especially the B40 and M40 groups are to buy only those daily necessities such as food and pay the bills. Clothing is no longer a necessity for now as most of us are cash strapped,” she said.

Cecilia Victor, 36 a writer with a local newspaper, said the idea by NRC to create a centralised system to ensure all aid are distributed accordingly, is a good initiative as many did not receive any aid and assistance that were supposed to be given to the poor and the needy. In some cases, the aid reached them late.

“I am honestly worried about my friends and their families who live in low-lying and flood-prone areas as the authorities have predicted that the floods will be worse this year. I hope the aid distribution system as mooted by the National Recovery Council can be implemented as soon as possible to ensure all can receive aid accordingly,” she said.

The NRC has urged the government to implement 12 agendas to ensure the nation is able to recover from every aspect, especially in the area of social well-being and economy. The areas include focusing on the quality and quantity aspects of education to overcome dropout problems, driving forward the business sector, introducing incentives for the purpose of enhancing digital inclusivity among SMEs and identifying viable investments that can offer jobs with high income to the people in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision (SPV 2030).