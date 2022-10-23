Isnaraissah Munirah to contest for Warisan in Kota Belud

KOTA BELUD (Oct 23): Isnaraissah Munirah binti Majilis @ Fakharudy has been announced as Warisan’s candidate for the Kota Belud parliamentary seat.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal said the party wants to see women to have a place in the country.

Shafie also said that Isnaraissah Munirah is a young person who had shown her capability and had served as a deputy minister at the federal level.

“She is a graduate, a local and a winnable candidate,” he said to reporters in Kota Belud where he attended the Warisan ‘Jelajah’ programme.

Isnaraissah Munirah has served as the Member of Parliament for Kota Belud since May 2018.

Shafie also said that the direction of the party’s leadership is not just to unite the people, but also for the regeneration of the party.

He added that another abled young candidate will be representing Warisan in Tawau.

Shafie explained that he will be announcing Warisan’s candidates nationwide by early next month.

“So the country knows who is contesting. Now in Kota Belud we know the candidate, so we can focus,” he said.

On Saturday, Warisan announced Datuk Darell Leiking will defend the Penampang seat and Datuk Azis Jamman the Sepanggar seat.

The party had earlier named Datuk Adnan Puteh as its Sipitang candidate and Bongawan assemblyman Dr Daud Yusof for the Kimanis parliamentary seat.