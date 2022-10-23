Kelvin Yii shows report card on achievements since 2018 election

KUCHING (Oct 23): Bandar Kuching incumbent Dr Kelvin Yii has released a ‘report card’ on what he has achieved for his constituents since his election as MP in 2018.

The national Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) chief said he had doled out more than RM9.89 million worth of funds between 2018 and this year for the development of five sectors: education, youth, health, welfare and community.

“Thirty-six per cent, or RM3,552,945, out of total allocations of RM9,890,467.50 over the last five years for the Bandar Kuching parliamentary constituency, went for education,” according to the report card.

Over RM2.52 million, or 25.6 per cent, out of the total allocations was channelled to the community sector, and more than RM2.34 million (23.6 per cent) was spent on welfare development. The health and youth sectors were allocated RM829,455 (8.4 per cent) and RM632,280 (6.4 per cent), respectively.

In the 2018 parliamentary polls, Dr Yii retained Bandar Kuching for DAP in a straight fight against Kho Teck Wan from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

He polled 48,548 votes against his opponent and won his first election with a convincing 35,973-vote majority.

Chong was the Bandar Kuching MP for three terms (2004, 2008 and 2013) before he switched to contest in Stampin in 2018.

There have been speculations about Chong likely to switch back to Bandar Kuching in the upcoming election, although he has dismissed this.

The Stampin parliamentary area comprises three state constituencies, namely Batu Kawah, Kota Sentosa and Batu Kitang, all of which are presently held by the SUPP.

Two of the three state seats under Bandar Kuching, namely Padungan and Pending, are currently held by DAP, while Batu Lintang is held by an Independent.