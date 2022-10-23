KPDNHEP to improve rapport with enforcement agencies to tackle cross-border crimes

KUCHING (Oct 23): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will create and improve their networking with enforcement agencies at the nation’s border to tackle cross-border crimes.

Its secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof said this on Sunday during a working visit to the Malaysia-Indonesia border in Serikin to oversee economic activities there following the reopening of international borders.

“This visit is also to strengthen our cooperation with other enforcement agencies such as the police, army, Customs Department, Immigration Department and Sarawak National Security Council,” he said in a statement.

Azman said among the methods KPDNHEP will utilise are to carry out joint operations and audits along the distribution chain of subsidised goods.

During the visit, KPDNHEP also studied a mechanism to tackle such crimes especially the smuggling of liquified petroleum gas, cooking oil, petrol, diesel, sugar and flour through the Serikin border to Indonesia.

Azman said since Jan 1, 2022 to Sept 30, KPDNHEP recorded a total of 427 cases of subsidised goods being smuggled to countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam and Singapore.

“From these cases, we have seized items amounting to RM69.74 million,” he said.

Azman said smuggling activities cause a loss to the country and Malaysians are supposed to enjoy subsidised goods, which are instead smuggled out of the country by unscrupulous individuals to gain huge profits from it.

He added strict action can be taken against individuals caught under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.