Local industries need ongoing support from state govt, says KTS Group MD

BINTULU (Oct 23): The state government must continue supporting the development of local industries and at the same time, attracting more international conglomerates to come and invest in Sarawak.

This was highlighted by KTS Group of Companies managing director Dato Henry Lau in his remarks for the group’s 60th anniversary celebration at Dinner World Restaurant here last Saturday.

“Going around Bintulu, I am impressed by the progress especially in property development and foreigners’ activities in Samalaju industrial estates where big international foreign conglomerates are busy in their investments, even big corporations like Press Metal from West Malaysia are flourishing their businesses.

“Like mushrooms, hotels, shopping malls, and condominium land reclamations for property development are buzzing in spite of the pandemic.

“For these, I congratulate those involved one way or the other for their successes and perseverance. I believe the Sarawak government has a lot to thank to for the progress and growth in Bintulu,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that for some local industries like the timber sector, it had been a tough journey.

“I went around the timber factories, especially those in the Kemena timber industrial area.

“I saw billions (of ringgit) worth of machinery equipment and vast factories invested are mostly lifeless and many jobs have been lost over these years,” he said.

Henry said the timber industry has been severely attacked by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and perceived by some of the politicians and even by some government servants as ‘the culprits’ behind deforestation and destruction of the environmental.

“But in reality, many of us are law-abiding and most vigilant in carrying out sustainable forest management, being productive and at the same time, providing gainful employment and a lot of revenue for the Sarawak government,” he clarified.

He thus expressed hope that the government would extend its good support to the timber industry in terms of policies conducive to its running.

In return, he added, the timber industry including the KTS, which had been in this industry for 60 years, would be able to contribute to the economic and social benefits for the country, as well as the foreigners.

“While we welcome foreign investments here, I think we should not forget the timber industry in Bintulu, which has contributed – and will definitely continue to contribute as – impressively.”

On the dinner event here, Henry described it as one of the biggest gatherings hosted by KTS Group for its employees to mark its 60th anniversary, following those held in Kuching, Sibu and Kota Kinabalu.

He said the next venues for the event would be Miri and Kuala Lumpur.

He added that all the fun-filled activities were dedicated to the employees, and he also thanked those who had retired.

Among the various activities held to mark KTS 60th anniversary celebration were quiz competitions and sports tournaments, the KTS Fellowship Dinner, KTS Managers Seminar, KTS 60th Anniversary Dinner and KTS Family Day.

“Those who have retired, without your contribution in the past and those people who are here and all the directors and shareholders, we would not be able to succeed in the 60 years of business operation,” he said.

Henry said from a humble beginning in 1962, with three people sharing an office in Sibu, now the group has about 15,000 employees.

Later, he also presented ‘Long Service Awards’ to some employees who had worked for the group for more than 30 years, as well as education scholarships for outstanding students.

“If I’m not wrong, we have close to 3,000 to 4,000 employees who have worked in the company for more than 10 years or more,” he said.

Henry also pointed out Bintulu as the group’s largest business operation, and in relation to this, he thanked all the employees here who had contributed to the company’s growth over the last 60 years.

Adding on, Henry also hailed the employees as always being one of the major pillars behind KTS Group’s success throughout the past 60 years.

Also present were KTS Group deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau and other members of the board of directors.

Earlier in the afternoon session, hundreds of KTS Group employees who had been in service for more than 10 years received their Long Service Awards, presented by KTS Holdings Sdn Bhd director Kenny Law.