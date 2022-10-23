MoH says never incorporated any product that can treat diabetes, control blood sugar

KUCHING (Oct 23): The Ministry of Health (MoH) has clarified that it never incorporated any product or food that can treat diabetes or control blood sugar as recently alleged on social media.

In a Facebook post last night, the ministry said it did not grant any advertisement on the matter that had been widely circulated on social media in recent days.

MoH added that the images, which went with the advertisement on product or food that could treat diabetes or control blood sugar, had been misused by irresponsible quarters.

“MoH would like to emphasise that it has never incorporated any product or food that can treat diabetes or control blood sugar. The images used are without permission,” read the Facebook post.

The ministry reiterated that it never granted permission to run any of such advertisement.

As such, MoH called on the community not to be deceived by the advertisement or influenced by the unknown facts.

At the time of writing, the social media post had received over 100 comments, some of which asked what stern action the ministry had taken against those who put up such advertisement, and also urged the ministry to take legal action against the irresponsible quarters.