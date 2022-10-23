Mr Beast Serian 2022 champ attributes win to luck

SERIAN (Oct 23): Seasoned muscleman Huang Chee Yan came out tops in the inaugural Mr Beast Serian Bodybuilding Championships, staged at Serian Community Hall last Saturday.

The 34-year-old Kuchingite, who had secured the event’s Above-75kg category earlier, outmuscled the two other category winners Hamizan Zaudin of Miri (Below 65kg) and Joseph Ladi (65kg-75kg) to become the maiden recipient of the ‘Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem Championship Trophy’.

“I was actually preparing for a competition to be held in Bangkok next month when this Serian event popped up.

“Might as well go for it to refresh my stage experience, as I have been rather ‘quiet’ over the past few months.

“Luck must be on my side because my contenders looked really ripped, as they had just competed in this year’s Mr Malaysia championship,” he told The Borneo Post when met after the prize presentation ceremony.

There were also two Athletic Physique categories staged at Mr Beast Serian 2022, where the winners were Adzli Suhaili of Kuching (Below 168cm) and Alfie Khan Abdul Aziz Khan of Sibu (Above 168cm).

Organised by Beast Gym Serian in connection with Sarawak Youth Day 2022, the bodybuilding competition also received support from Mode Stuff and Serian District Council, and was endorsed by Sarawak Bodybuilding Association and Kuching Division Bodybuilding Association.